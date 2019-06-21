A GROUP of Pembrokeshire men have successfully completed the impressive National Three Peaks Challenge raising proceeds for cancer and kidney treatments.

Shaun Howells, of Pembroke Dock, lost his wife Jackie last October, and he decided to take up the massive challenge - with family and close friends - of climbing the three highest mountains in the country to leave a lasting legacy to his late wife.

“It was really tough,” said Shaun after the epic journey.

“My body is in bits but I’ve done it and it feels a real sense of achievement. Thanks to the lads for their support on the journey and climbs and also Wayne for driving.

"Massive gratitude to those who have already donated, it is really appreciated.”

Those taking part were Darryll Willington, Josh Thomas, Jack Price, Shaun Howells, Ben Williams, Sam Williams, Hughie John, Jason Williams and Mark Irwin along with driver Wayne Garrity, Shaun’s son-in-law .

They climbed the highest mountains in the UK - Ben Nevis (Scotland), Scafell Pike (England) and finished at Snowdon (Wales).

The family have set up a JustGiving page and have currently raised than £3,300, and anyone who would like to donate can still do so. See

justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jackie-howells-threepeakschallenge