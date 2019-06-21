EMERGENCY services are this morning, Friday June 21, attending a fuel spill at Milford Haven’s Puma Energy site.

Firefighters were called to the scene shortly after 8am.

A spokesman for Puma Energy Ltd said: “Puma Energy can confirm that a minor incident has occurred at our Milford Haven Terminal at 07.40am today, June 21.

“This is an on-site incident with no off-site effects.

“There are no reported injuries, however there has been a minor release of product.

“This is being dealt with by our specialist teams, supported by the local fire and rescue service.

“There is no risk to people or property in the area.

“Updates will be made in due course as applicable.”

Shortly after 11am today, June 21, the spokesman added: "Emergency services and specialist teams have left the site and the all-clear alarm has been sounded.

"There are no off site effects and no reported injuries to personnel on site."

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for comment.