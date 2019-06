POLICE are appealing for information after a car was stolen from Milford Haven last night, June 20, and later set on fire.

Posting on Twitter last night, June 20, Milford Haven Police wrote: “A beige-coloured Fiat Bravo was stolen from Meyler Crescent, Milford Haven this evening between 8.30pm and 9.10pm.

“We located the car on fire in the Rosemarket area a short time later.

"We are looking for witnesses to this incident. Please contact us on 101."