Celebrated D-Day veteran Ted Owens from Pembroke Dock has returned home after spending two weeks abroad filming a television series.

Ted, who will be 95 in August, has been visiting France, Holland and Germany for Lest We Forget, a three-part ITV Wales series due to be screened in August.

The programmes will trace Ted’s war journey from D-Day onwards.

In the series he is accompanied by brother and sister Evan and Caoimhe Lewis who follow Ted’s footsteps across Europe and listen to his experiences.

Evan, aged nine, and eight-year-old Caoimhe are the children of the programme’s producer, journalist and author Greg Lewis of Cardiff.

Originally from New Hedges, Greg trained as a reporter on The Western Telegraph in the 1990s.

During the series Ted visits Emmerich in Germany where he meets representatives of the Rheinmuseum and the city’s Historical Association.

Proud of his Pembrokeshire roots, Ted presented his German hosts with a County Council plaque.