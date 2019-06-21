A former Haverfordwest solicitor who cheated clients out of more than £1m has been ordered to repay £196,278.

Edgar Thomas, aged 58, was told he would serve an extra two years in jail if he did not pay within three months.

Thomas, who lived at Stephens Green, Deerland Road, Llangwm, before he was jailed for six years in Jaunary, appeared at Swansea crown court today (Friday) to hear the outcome of an investigation under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Jim Davis, prosecuting, told Judge Paul Thomas that after talks with Thomas' defence team it was agreed he had made £1,925,084 out of his criminal behaviour, which involved overcharging the estates of people who had died.

Mr Davis said Thomas now had £196,278 in identifiable assets.

The court heard they included investments in shares and interests in two properties.

Thomas' barrister, Ian Ibrahim, said he intended to borrow the money to settle the court order to keep his assets intact.

Mr Davis said £44,000 of the £196,278 would go to Elizabeth Jones, and £55,000 to Vaughans Radio, two of Thomas' victims who had not yet been compensated.

The other victims had been compensated by the Law Society, the professional body overseeing the conduct of solicitors.