One of Britain’s most talented chefs will be presenting a cookery masterclass next week as part of Fish Week.

Celebrity chef Bryn Williams’ masterclass will show how to prepare and cook mouth-watering fish and seafood dishes using the freshest local ingredients.

The event takes place at the Merlin Theatre in Pembrokeshire College, Haverfordwest on Monday evening (June 24) at 7.30pm.

The evening will be compered by restaurateur Simon Wright, of Wright’s Food Emporium, Llanarthne and formerly of Y Polyn restaurant.

Hailing from Denbigh in North Wales, Bryn Williams is the Chef Patron of Odette’s in Primrose Hill, London, and is also at Porth Eirias on the North Wales coast and the Somerset House on The Strand, London.

The cookery masterclass is taking place as part of Pembrokeshire Fish Week (22nd to 30th June).

The event is supported by Blas y Tir and Twr y Felin Hotel.

“This promises to be a very enjoyable evening – come along and be both inspired and entertained!” said Joe Welch, festival organiser.

• Tickets are £15 and can be purchased on the door (cash only) or online prior to the event.

• To book online, please view www.ticketsource.co.uk/pembrokeshire-fish-week-festival