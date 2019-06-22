AWARD-WINNING Dale pub The Griffin Inn has gained yet another accolade.

The Griffin was recently named Most Authentic Pub in the Sawday’s Pub Awards 2019

The Great British Pub Guide is a first edition, lavish reboot of Sawday’s bestselling Pubs and Inns book which has sold over 140,000 copies.

The book features the winners of the annual Sawday’s Pub Awards, which have been run in partnership with The Telegraph to find the nation’s best-loved pubs. The Griffin took the coveted title of Most Authentic Pub and was chosen for being a perfectly preserved slice of unspoiled pubbery.

Sian and Simon Vickers of The Griffin said: “We are thrilled to be awarded with national recognition. Our moto has always been ‘real pub, real ale, real food’ Get it right and you have a proper pub.”

The Griffin is no stranger to awards, having been named the best pub in Wales at the prestigious title of Pub & Bar of the Year in Wales at the National Pub and Bar Awards 2019.

The pub’s proud owners, Simon and Sian Vickers, went to the ceremony last month to collect their County Pub of the Year Award, and were delighted to go on to win this top accolade.

2019 has already proven to be an excellent year for Sian and Simon, who scooped Restaurant Hosts/Managers of the Year at the Food Awards Wales.

The Griffin’s unique seafood menu, has also been recognised at the Food Awards, winning Best Seafood Establishment in Wales in 2016 & 2018.