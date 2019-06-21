A MAN is in a critical condition in hospital following a crash involving a car and a tractor in the early hours of this morning, June 21.

A spokesman for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Police received a report of a collision between a car and a tractor with a trailer at just past 12am today, June 21.

“The road was closed in both directions from St Clears to Carmarthen while emergency services dealt with the incident.

“Two men – the driver and passenger of the car – have been taken to hospital.

“One is in a critical but stable condition.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision, who hasn’t already spoke to police, is asked to contact the serious collision investigation unit at Dyfed-Powys Police on 101.”