ON Monday, June 24, Landmarc Support Services (Landmarc) will be showing its support to the Armed Forces by flying the Armed Forces Day flag at Castlemartin training camp.

The raising of the flag is an annual event witnessed by both civilians and Armed Forces personnel across the UK to mark the beginning of Armed Forces Week. This year, Landmarc wanted to confirm its commitment to our Forces by raising the official Armed Forces Day flag at a number of military training estates across the UK, including local camp, Castlemartin.

Landmarc employees will be joined by Armed Forces personnel and staff from the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) to witness the raising of the flag, where it will fly proudly until Armed Forces Week comes to a close on July 1.

Landmarc’s managing director, Steve Utley, said: “It takes a strong, brave individual to serve their country – from serving troops to service families, veterans and cadets, and we understand that showing support for our Armed Forces can provide a much-valued morale boost.

“Approximately 25 per cent of our workforce is made up of personnel with an Armed Forces background, which includes reservists, their families and those who support the cadets. Due to the nature of our operations, we actively seek to employ people from these communities because of their valuable and specific skill sets.”

Brigadier Simon Stockley, DIO’s head of the overseas and training region said: “I could not be more pleased that our partner, Landmarc, is proactively supporting Armed Forces Day. They play an important role in supporting the Armed Forces in maintaining readiness for operations and supporting cadets. Consequently, we will take great collective pride in ‘raising the flag’, and I would encourage you to demonstrate your support by attending a local Armed Forces Day event.”