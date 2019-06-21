37 Tudor Gardens

Merlins Bridge

Haverfordwest

£223,000

This large family home is found on the quiet and popular residential estate of Tudor Gardens, on the outskirts of Haverfordwest.

Popular for its child-friendly safety and close proximity to town, this home will appeal to much of the market.

The property was recently extended and has been reconfigured to offer spacious accommodation including; lounge, kitchen/diner, sun room, fifth bedroom/study/family room, four main bedrooms and bathroom.

The garden is private and pleasant. The property is expected to be well received and viewing is recommended.

R K Lucas

01437 762537

rklucas.co.uk