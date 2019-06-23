THE RNLI and Swim Wales have partnered up to provide vital sea safety sessions for children aged 7-14, with special sessions taking place in Tenby next month.

Swim Safe, run in partnership by the RNLI and Swim Wales is now in full swing, with Swim Safe sessions taking place on Tenby South Beach on July 26, 27 and 28.

Booking for the sessions is now open online and is free of charge, just visit

The fun, free, hour-long sessions are run by qualified instructors, lifeguards and volunteers. Swim Safe teaches young people how to swim safely outdoors and what to do if they, or someone else, get into difficulty in the water.

Hope Filby, Swim Wales’ Swim Safe coordinator, said: “Children love swimming outdoors, but it’s very different to swimming in a pool, where most children learn to swim.

“It’s essential children learn about open water safety – where it is safe to swim, how to stay safe and what to do if they get into difficulty in the water.

“We want all children to have access to this training, so all Swim Safe sessions are funded by the RNLI and Swim Wales partnership and so are completely free of charge. To take part, children must be aged between seven and 14 and able to swim 25 metres unaided.2

All the kit needed to take part, including wetsuits, swim hats and flotation equipment, is provided for each child during the sessions. Children only need to bring their swimsuit a suitable pair of shoes and a towel.

Find out more at