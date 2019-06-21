A MAN is to stand trial accused of assaulting three people during a violent incident inside a Milford Haven pub.

Aaron Peniket, aged 30, appeared at Swansea crown court on Friday before Judge Paul Thomas for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Peniket, of Hounsell Avenue, Manorbier, denied unlawfully wounding Andrew Fairburn and Simon Allerton at the Trafalgar pub in Charles Street, Milford Haven, on October 21 last year.

Peniket also denied battering Jodie Mackie on the same occasion.

Peniket, who is being held in custody at Swansea prison, was told a trial would begin on September 3.