13 Glanafon Gardens

Haverfordwest

£220,000

This large semi-detached home is nestled in the pleasant estate of Glanafon Gardens; much sought-after because of its location within walking distance to the new Welsh medium school, Caer Elen, as well as the local hospital and shops.

These homes proved incredibly popular when built and released for sale in 2012 and remain so now.

This family home features three double bedrooms, one of which is very large and can easily be shared or subdivided if required; two bathrooms and separate WC, as well as pleasant family lounge and spacious family kitchen/diner.

Parking is accommodated with off-road driveway for two cars plus garage with internal access in addition to the visitors' spaces available on site.

R K Lucas

01437 762538

rklucas.co.uk