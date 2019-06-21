Wilden
Martletwy
nr Narberth
Offers around £299,950
A sizeable individual, chalet-style bungalow with attractive grounds backing on to countryside in a sought-after village, Wilden has been comprehensively upgraded and extended in recent years.
It now provides well-proportioned and versatile accommodation which would suit a family or retirees. The mature grounds are large but manageable. The countryside outlooks are another special feature.
The accommodation briefly comprises: entrance hall, sitting room, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, garden room/conservatory, three bedrooms and bathroom to the ground floor.
The first floor comprises two further bedrooms and a shower room.
The exterior consists of a gated driveway leads off to the side of the bungalow to an ample parking/turning area and space for a caravan, mobile home and/or boat and carport.
There is a timber workshop, and greenhouse/shed. The attractive gardens incorporate lawns, paved/ornamental gravelled patios, mature trees and shrubs, an orchard, a vegetable cultivation section and a viewing area etc..
The rural village of Martletwy is situated close to but not within the beautiful inland section of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.
Guy Thomas
01646 682342
guythomas.com