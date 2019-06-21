Wilden

Martletwy

nr Narberth

Offers around £299,950

A sizeable individual, chalet-style bungalow with attractive grounds backing on to countryside in a sought-after village, Wilden has been comprehensively upgraded and extended in recent years.

It now provides well-proportioned and versatile accommodation which would suit a family or retirees. The mature grounds are large but manageable. The countryside outlooks are another special feature.

The accommodation briefly comprises: entrance hall, sitting room, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, garden room/conservatory, three bedrooms and bathroom to the ground floor.

The first floor comprises two further bedrooms and a shower room.

The exterior consists of a gated driveway leads off to the side of the bungalow to an ample parking/turning area and space for a caravan, mobile home and/or boat and carport.

There is a timber workshop, and greenhouse/shed. The attractive gardens incorporate lawns, paved/ornamental gravelled patios, mature trees and shrubs, an orchard, a vegetable cultivation section and a viewing area etc..

The rural village of Martletwy is situated close to but not within the beautiful inland section of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

Guy Thomas

01646 682342

guythomas.com