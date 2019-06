A COFFEE morning in aid of the Blue Cross pets charity is taking place at South Pembrokeshire Golf Club, Pennar, on Monday, June 24, from 10am-1pm.

Blue Cross provides support for pet owners who cannot afford private veterinary treatment, helps to find homes for unwanted animals, and educates the public in the responsibilities of animal ownership.

All are welcome to attend the event, which will include a raffle.

Entry is a small donation and you can have as much tea/coffee and cake as you like.