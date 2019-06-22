Gorwel

Dinas Cross

£375,000

Gorwel is an imposing detached, two-storey, late Victorian private residence which stands in a delightful, predominantly south-facing location in this popular coastal village and is ideally suited for family or retirement purposes.

The property benefits from spacious three/four reception, four bedroom and two bath/shower room accommodation which is in need of some modernisation, cosmetic improvement and refurbishment, although it has oil-fired central heating, loft insulation and partial uPVC double glazing.

In addition, it has delightful good sized established gardens and grounds including lawns, flowering shrubs, mature trees etc together with off road parking for three/four vehicles.

The agents say it is offered with a realistic price guide and early inspection is strongly advised.

J J Morris – Fishguard office

01348 873836/874169

jjmorris.com