IT’S ‘toot toot’ and ‘all aboard’ in Saundersfoot this weekend as Pembrokeshire’s pioneering land train takes to the roads around the seaside village.

The Saundersfoot Bay Heritage Land Train is named the Rosalind, in tribute to the last train to carry miners and coal to and from the harbour in the community’s coal-mining heyday.

And its audio commentary features tales of the village’s days gone by told by local residents Audrey Hilling and Peter Williams, together with rousing songs performed by Tenby Male Choir.

The land train is powered by a 2.5 litre Land Rover engine which takes the 20-seater carriage on a half-hour tour of scenic and historical spots between Saundersfoot and Coppet Hall.

This morning’s first passengers were regular visitors to Saundersfoot, Jenny and Paul Hamer from Lichfield, Staffordshire.

“It was fantastic,” said Mrs Hamer. “Great fun and good value – it’s a great asset to Saundersfoot, and the commentary was excellent.

“We love Saundersfoot and this ride shows the beauty of the village in a way that you wouldn’t experience otherwise.

“What’s not to like?”

The land train has been brought to the bay by the Saundersfoot Village Working Party, whose partners are Saundersfoot Community Council, Saundersfoot Chamber for Tourism, the Hean Castle Estate and the Harbour Commission.

Said the working party’s vice-chairman, Cllr Sue Boughton-Thomas: “This is the second weekend for the land train, and we’ve had 100 per cent positive comments.

“I think our success is mainly down to the networking between various organisations, and we've all had our part to play in getting the project up and running.”

The train is running on weekends until July 13, then daily from July 20 to Sunday September 1.

Catch it today (Saturday) and tomorrow (Sunday) from Saundersfoot harbour, outside the sailing club, every 45 minutes between 10am and 5.30pm.

The 30-minute journey goes via Stammers Road, back along Sandyhill Road and down St Bride’s Hill before following the one-way system through the village up to the school, down Frances Road and stopping at Coppet Hall before returning to the harbour via Wogan Terrace.

Tickets can be bought on board the train - £4 for adults and £2 for children (five-11 years). The train has a disability lift for wheelchair access.

For more information, see visitsaundersfootbay.com