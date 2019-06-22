Tynewydd

Walton East

Clarbeston Road

New price – £299,950

Tynewydd is a delightful, detached period cottage, which has been lovingly extended and renovated by its current owners and now comprises a two/three bedroom family home which has an eclectic mix of both contemporary and original features.

The property briefly comprises – open plan dining into sitting room with feature inglenook fireplace housing multi-fuel burning stove, beamed ceilings and exposed stone walls, and bespoke parquet flooring throughout.

The family room, which could be used as an additional bedroom, is carpeted throughout. The kitchen, bathroom and utility room are in the extension to the ground floor, all in excellent decorative order.

The first floor is accessed via a spiral staircase, has two good sized double bedrooms with feature exposed stone walls and Velux windows. The property sits in a good-sized, well-established garden with additional outbuildings and ponds, with off-road parking for several vehicles.

J J Morris

01834 860260

jjmorris.com