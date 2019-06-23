The Granary

3 Millmoor Farm Cottages

Broad Haven

£375,000

This immaculate property is full of character and charming features, and is currently utilised as a successful holiday let in the

popular coastal village of Broad Haven, which is an ideal traditional destination for a family seaside holiday – and The Granary is ideal for just that type of holiday, being within walking distance of the popular Blue Flag beach.

The village of Broad Haven has grown as a resort since the Victorian era with its grand seafront with promenade. It is a popular beach owing much to being consistently awarded the prestigious Blue Flag award.

The beach is sandy and popular with families with small children as well as windsurfers and kite-surfers.

Coasty Property and Estates

01437 772768

coasty.com