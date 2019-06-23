PEMBROKEKSHIRE Fish Week has commenced for 2019 with a launch event at Milford Haven yesterday (June 22).

Fish week celebrates Pembrokeshire's first-class seafood,it's coastline, it's award-winning beaches, and maritime heritage.

The festival began in 1999 as a small event focused around a national Sewin Competition on three West Wales Rivers.

Since then, the festival has grown significantly and now attracts over 31,000 attendees to the county.

As well yesterday's launch event, there will be a host of different food ands experiences to try around the county until Saturday, June 20.

A full programme of events for each day can be found at the

.