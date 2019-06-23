A MAN arrested on Friday was suspected of stealing from unmanned cars throughout west Wales, according to police.

The arrest took place in Tenby late on Friday night, Dyfed-Powys Police has said, and the man was later bailed and released under investigation.

Posting on Twitter, Dyfed-Powys Police's road policing team said: "Male arrested in Tenby late on Friday night on suspicion of numerous thefts from unmanned vehicles, throughout the force area. Released under investigation following interview, bailed accordingly."