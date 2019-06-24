A POLICE cordon was set up at a Haverfordwest park on the weekend, after reports of a suspicious object in the area.

Dyfed-Powys Police set up the cordon after a member of the public who had been walking at Fortune's Frolic reported an unidentified suspicious object at 9.15am on Saturday, June 22.

The police called Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), coloquially known as the bomb squad, who arrive to investigate the object.

A police spokesman said: "Officers remained at scene until EOD attended at around 2.30pm.

"The object was identified as a pyrotechnic and removed."