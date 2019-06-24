BULLYING and bad language from youngsters using a Pembrokeshire skate park could put the skids under the project’s plans.

Two mothers who are on the committee of Tenby’s Jubilee Play and Skate Park Association have resigned because of the behaviour of older boys towards young scooter riders at the facility.

The committee is currently on a £100,000 fundraising drive with the aim of extending or re-site the park, but this could now be shelved.

Said Tenby’s deputy mayor, Councillor Christine Brown, who is one of the main fundraisers for the scheme: “The members have resigned from the committee because they don’t feel like raising money for the park if some of its users don’t appreciate it, or deserve it.

“Maybe we were wrong in the first place to think about developing the park, but we were asked to do so by the kids who go there.”

The verbal abuse has been directed at eight and nine-year-olds by older boys at the park, which overlooks the South Beach.

And one of the mothers was allegedly sworn at when she tried to speak to the Year 6 and 7 pupils about their behaviour.

“The younger children are there with their scooters trying to learn, and the bigger ones are telling them they aren’t good enough and to go away,” said Cllr Brown. “One of the mothers, who was there watching her son, intervened and they told her to ‘it’s nothing to do with you, f*** off’.

“The police have been going up to the park, but they can’t be there all the time.

“We know the names of some of the youngsters who have been carrying out the bullying, but what can you do?

“Our committee is really not big enough now to carry on fundraising, so we will just have to wait and see what happens, I really don’t know where we go from here.”