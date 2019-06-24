A MAN was treated in hospital following as assault at a gig in Pembroke Castle over the weekend.

The assault on 65-year-old Tony Hedley took place during the Rock the Castle gig featuring Status Quo at approximately 9.30pm on Friday, June 21.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said the force is now investigating what happened.

Mr Hedley's wife Helen Hedley posted an appeal on Facebook following the incident, asking witnesses to get in touch with the police if they had information about what happened.

"My lovely husband Tony suffered an unprovoked attack last night whilst attending the concert at Pembroke Castle.

"All he did was to ask this person to calm down as he was insulting and bumping into two of the ladies in our group.

"This had already happened several times during the evening," said Mrs Hedley.

"He then punched Tony, who did punch him back.

"He is 65 (fit for his age) but has a defibrillator in his chest and it went off twice during this assault - flooring him, the 'person' then jumped on him and carried on until he was pulled off."

Describing her husband's assailant, she added: "He is 30 - 40 and was wearing a cowboy hat and glasses .

"It’s been reported to the police and we have many witnesses, security threw him out and have CCTV footage of him kicking off outside."

Rock the Castle is an outdoor concert which has taken place for the last six years inside the walls of Pembroke Castle.

This year's event featured Status Quo, Bonnie Tyler, Dr Feelgood on Friday, June 21 and Gabrielle, Sister Sledge and Jazz Morley on Saturday, June 22.

A spokesman for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "One male was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been released.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with information which could help the investigation is asked to contact police on 101,” added the spokesman.