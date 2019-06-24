HARD work and a healthy lifestyle are the ingredients for a long and happy life according to Hayscastle's Mair Scale, who celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday.

Mrs Scale was born near Mathry and moved back to Hayscastle as a toddler. She attended the local village school until the age of 14, when she left to help on the family's small holding.

She met her husband, Parry Scale, at the age of 16 and the pair were married in 1938 when Mrs Scale was 19.

The couple farmed for two years at Hayscastle before moving to farm 200 acres at Mabws Fawr in Mathry for 20 years. They had two daughters, Helen and Stella.

They semi-retired back to Hayscastle where they built a bungalow and ran a small bed and breakfast business.

Mr Scale passed away 45 years ago but his wife remained in the village, where still goes to chapel and was a member of the WI and the 55 club.

She enjoys travel and has toured round the UK as well as visiting Jersey and France.

Mrs Scale has two grandchildren, three great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild, with two more due this year.

She was joined on Sunday by 50 friends and family for a party at The Harp in Letterston for her 100th birthday celebrations.

Mrs Scale puts her longevity down to good luck, hard work and a healthy lifestyle.