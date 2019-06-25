EIGHT school children will abseil down the keep of Pembroke Castle this weekend, in memory of local girl, Belle Curran.

The plucky youngsters will be raising funds for Belle's Story which has recently become a charity in its own right, raising awareness about organ donation and the organ donation process as well as raising funds for Ty Hafan Children's Hospice and other charities that work hard to support families and enrich the lives of children living with life-limiting illnesses.

Belle had registered to do the abseil herself last September when Haverfordwest Ladies Circle's Team Belle did it as part of their 2018 Tri Challenge. Unfortunately, she was unable to participate due to a stay at the high dependency unit at Noah's Ark Children's Hospital.

Belle was determined to be well enough in June 2019 for the next planned abseil, organised by Overhang Climbing Centre, but she tragically lost her fight with interstitial lung disease in April of this year.

Her best friend, Lillie Gwilt, made a promise to Belle that she would do the abseil with her. Now a group of her school mates are now joining Lillie, abseiling in honour of their courageous and inspirational friend, Belle, this Saturday, June 29.

Any donations in support of the children can be made online via the Belle's Story Go Fund Me page www.gofundme.com/teambellesstory.

Cheques, made payable to Belle's Story, can be sent to The Wolfscastle Hotel, Wolfscastle, SA62 5LZ.