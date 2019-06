EMERGENCY services have been called to Pembroke this morning after a man was found unconscious at the Mill Pond.

The air ambulance was seen landing near the Mill Pond at approximately 11.15 this morning.

A police spokesman said the incident is still ongoing.

"Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of an unconscious man at roughly 10.30am this morning (June 25)." they said.

An ambulance is also at the scene.

An eye witness' photograph of the air ambulance landing.

This story is updating.