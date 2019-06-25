Roller skates, cabling and cushions are just some of the items that National Trust rangers have removed from Little Milford Wood this month, following a series of fly-tipping incidents at the local beauty spot.

The team have responded to three separate fly-tipping incidents at Little Milford, clearing up four trailer loads of rubbish which had been dumped in the woodland. The clearance work has cost the Trust hundreds of pounds, along with the staff time involved.

The conservation charity, which reports all fly-tipping incidents to the police and local authority, is urging the public to dispose of waste properly. Area ranger Matt Thompson, said: “We are disappointed and concerned that our woodland has been used as a fly-tipping site.

“We would like to remind visitors that fly-tipping can cause considerable damage to the environment and is a criminal offence for which you can be prosecuted.

“Please help us care for Little Milford Wood by taking your litter with you when you leave and disposing of waste properly.”

If you do have any concerns about activity that may be damaging our environment that you see when visiting the area, please contact the National Trust team on 01348 837860.