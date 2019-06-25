A Milford Haven man showed a courtroom his scars after admitting possession of a blade in a public place.

Tomasz Walczynski, of Chestnut Way, pleaded guilty to having a kitchen knife with a three-inch in a public area when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, June 25.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police were called to the Mount Estate, Milford Haven at around 2am on June 5, because a woman was concerned about Walczynski, 22.

“He had attended at her flat and harmed himself by slashing his arms and had used a large knife. He had then thrown the knife onto a lawned area outside the property.”

Police officers discovered the kitchen knife on the ground and found Walczynski at 5am.

When arrested he stated he had taken the knife when he left the woman’s flat and then threw the item into the grass.

The court heard that Walczynski, who was struggling with money issues at the time was feeling ‘quite unstable’, as he had consumed a large amount of alcohol on the night in question, and argued with his partner.

He was apologetic when he realised he had committed an offence.

Tom Lloyd, defending, said: “He was somewhat desperate. He had an argument, was losing his employment, losing his home and took the knife with the purpose of harming himself.”

Walczynski showed the bench scars on his arm which were the result of the incident.

Mr Lloyd added that Walczynski, who had no previous convictions, had taken steps to address his alcohol issues and was actively seeking employment.

“He made full and frank admissions immediately to the police.”

Magistrates imposed a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Walczynski was also ordered to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement to address alcohol issues and life skills.

He will pay £200 in costs and a surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the knife.