A Narberth man is accused of riding a motorcycle dangerously on the A40.

It is alleged that Jacob James Robinson Cloud drove a Honda motorcycle dangerously on the A40 near Narberth on April 2.

No plea was entered when Cloud, 27, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, June 25, and the court entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Charges of wilfully obstructing a police officer in the execution of his duty and failing to stop when required were withdrawn by the prosecution.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and Cloud will next appear at Swansea crown court on July 26.

He was released on unconditional bail.