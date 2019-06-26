The life of a talented Haverfordwest footballer was changed forever by a single punch, a jury heard today (Wednesday).

Kristian Speake fell backwards and hit his head on the road causing brain damage.

Swansea crown court heard it was not disputed that the punch had been delivered by Steven Dockerty.

But, said Ian Wright, prosecuting, he claimed to have acted in self defence.

Dockerty, aged 27, of Freemans View, Merlins Bridge, denies inflicting grievous bodily harm on February 10, 2018.

Mr Wright told the jury the injuries to Mr Speake were catastrophic and life changing.

"That is not over emphasising. He had been an active, fit, healthy young man who played semi professional football for Haverfordwest," said Mr Wright.

Mr Speake was taken to the University of Wales hospital in Cardiff where he remained in a coma.

He had suffered a fractured skull and part of his skull had to be removed and replaced with a titanium plate.

He also suffered brain damage and still had no recollection of the assault.

Mr Wright said both men had been to a party at 51 Priory Avenue, Haverfordwest, the home of Ricky Watts. He was celebrating the opening of a bar made out of a converted shed.

Guests left about midnight to go into the centre of town but Mr Speake and Dockerty stayed behind to help Mr Watts to clear up.

The three left to join the others and Mr Watts heard Dockerty calling his name. He turned to see Mr Speake lying in the road unconscious.

Dockerty told him Mr Speake had fallen over.

"Plainly, that was a lie," said Mr Wright.

A short while later Dockerty admitted he had punched Mr Speake.

By the time an ambulance arrived Mr Speake was blue.

"If the paramedics had not go there so quickly the consequences could have been fatal," said Mr Wright.

Mr Wright said after Mr Speake had been taken by the ambulance Dockerty walked into Haverfordwest where he continued drinking until 5am.

Mr Wright said it was signicant that Dockety sent a text message to his own football coach saying, "I'm f****d."

"That's a clear admission of wrong doing and guilt. Why else send such a message?," asked the prosecutor.

Mr Speake's family were told he had fallen over because, said Mr Wright, that was the explanation provided, at the scene, by Dockerty.

Mr Speake's father questioned the account and the following day Dockerty contacted him by telephone to admit he had punched his son.

In a statement to police Dockerty, who said he trained as a boxer at a local gym, said that as they walked away from number 51 he had exchanged words with Mr Speake about the music he liked.

He said Mr Speake walked towards him in a "disturbing and intimidating manner" and he had hit out thinking he was about to be assaulted.

"He had no reason to defend himself," said Mr Wright.

Judge Peter Heywood told the jury it would be a short trial - the only issue they had to decide was whether Dockerty had acted in self defence or not.

The trial continues.