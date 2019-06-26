PEMBROKESHIRE County Council is due to open Fishguard's new link road next week.

The road, formerly known as Chimneys Link and officially named Ffordd Yr Efail, is a one-way road running from High Street to West Street.

It will ultimately form part of a one-way system upon the completion of work to widen the footways on parts of High Street and West Street which is likely to start in the autumn.

"After waiting for over 15 years for this road system to be put in place, I hope we can as a community now look forward to a more pedestrian-friendly town centre," said local County Councillor, Pat Davies.

"This first phase is now complete and, although the start date originally of April this year has been delayed, the Welsh Government minister has confirmed that the work in High Street and West Street will commence early September with the widening of the pavements.

"Our town centre does need investment and I hope that this scheme will give confidence for further future developments.

"I am grateful to the county council senior engineer, Rob Hamer, who has continually worked on bringing this road to its completion."

The county council's cabinet member for planning and infrastructure, Phil Baker, added: "This contract has demonstrated the benefits of a strong team working together with ourselves, namely Welsh Government, the South Wales Trunk Road Agency and consultants and contractors."

As well as the construction of the road, the work has included the construction of a new car park for the Co-op store and a new bus station to limit the number of buses stopping on the town's Square.

It will also release land to encourage regeneration of Fishguard town centre.