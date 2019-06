TWO golf buggies have been taken in the space of a week from Milford Haven Golf Club.

The first was taken in the early hours of Monday, June 17, between 1am and 3am and found some distance away.

The second golf buggy was taken on Tuesday, June 25 from the Milford Haven Golf Club in Herbranston at around 1am and located in Milford Haven town.

If you witnessed either of these incidents, please contact the police on 101.