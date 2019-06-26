POLICE have released a photo after a car was stolen from Milford Haven last week and later set on fire.

Posting on Twitter on Thursday, June 20, Milford Haven Police wrote: “A beige-coloured Fiat Bravo was stolen from Meyler Crescent, Milford Haven this evening between 8.30pm and 9.10pm.

“We located the car on fire in the Rosemarket area a short time later.

"We are looking for witnesses to this incident.”

If you are able to help the police with their enquiries call 101 and ask for PC Littledale at Milford Haven Police Station.