A PEMBROKESHIRE choir's musical director is back on song after being called for a kidney transplant just 24 hours before a concert date.

Juliet Rossiter, from Narberth, had been on the waiting list for a new kidney for 12 months when she got a call in the middle of the night telling her she’d been matched with a donor.

Juliet was whisked into the Heath Hospital in Cardiff and her new kidney was in situ by the next afternoon.

It was wonderful news for Juliet, but not for the Serendipity Ladies Choir which she leads.

With one of their biggest concerts just hours away, the Narberth-based singers faced up to performing without a conductor or accompanist.

They decided the show must go on in Juliet's absence.

Said Serendipity's secretary, Irene Williams: “Obviously we were delighted for Juliet but it did leave us in a bit of a pickle. She not only conducts us, but she also plays the piano. But the tickets were sold and we had practised a lot, so one choir member took over the piano playing, another conducted and we dropped a couple of the tougher songs.

“It might not have been a perfect concert, but the show must go on and we managed to raise nearly £600 for charity.”

Added Juliet: “I was very surprised to hear that they’d gone ahead and performed - I really didn’t expect it. I was very proud of them.”

The show was the choir's main Christmas concert at Saundersfoot's Regency Hall last November and Juliet is now looking forward to Serendipity's next major date, where she will be definitely back in charge.

The choir will be performing at the Regency Hall with Cor Bois Y Felin on Friday July 12 at 7.30pm, with money raised going to the RNLI and Taf QT Club.

*Tickets for the concert cost £8 (under 16s free), to include a glass of wine or juice, and are available from Irene Williams on 07866 814236.