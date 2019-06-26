EVERYONE loves a birthday present - and one Pembrokeshire business has got its one-year anniversary celebrations all wrapped up.

Shoppers and residents in Narberth have been looking twice at the building-sized birthday statement made by Hearing Wales on the town's High Street.

The property is decked out from top to bottom with a ribbon, making it look like a giant gift.

The private hearing care company - which now employs 19 people across west and south Wales - expanded their business from Swansea into Pembrokeshire last July.

According to director Ben Davies, it has been a great year: “We feel we have fitted right in," he said. "We’ve loved meeting local clients and having a chat with friendly faces.

“Narberth is the ideal setting for an independent business like ours."