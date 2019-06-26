A Letterston pensioner is to stand trial after denying calling the police without good reason.

Beryl Elizabeth Billington, of St Davids Road, maintained her not guilty pleas to two charges when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates via video link from prison on Tuesday, June 25.

Billington, 81, is alleged to have breached a criminal behaviour order made by magistrates on May 23 by telephoning the police without good reason on June 14.

She is also accused of failing to surrender to the court on June 18 while on bail.

Magistrates released Billington on unconditional bail until her trial on July 15.