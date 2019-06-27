SEVEN singing cyclists are proving they have power in their legs as well as their voices this week as they pedal their way through a 360-mile charity challenge.

The magnificent seven, all members of Whitland Male Choir, are currently riding from Land’s End to Whitland to raise money for Breast Cancer Care.

They set off early yesterday (Wednesday), and aim to arrive home on Saturday.

The riders, whose ages range from 44 to 61, aim to cover around 90 miles a day. They have already raised £5,000 for the charity and hope further fundraising will see that more than doubled.

The choir cyclists are Gareth Edwards, Nigel Phillips, Richard Lewis, Paul Hughes, Gerwyn Richards, Melvin Thomas and Rob Morgan, who all members of the Taf Valley Cycling Club.

They have chosen the charity as one of the choristers’ wives has recently been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Last year, five of the cyclists raised a magnificent £12,000-plus for Prostate Cancer Cymru on behalf of the choir.

Over several weekends, they cycled to each of the towns in Wales whose choristers were taking part in the Festival of Massed Choirs at the Royal Albert Hall last May.

Their challenge came to an impressive conclusion when they all rode from Whitland to London, arriving at the steps of the Royal Albert Hall the evening before the event.

Prostate Cymru - the 2018 nominated charity of the Welsh Association of Male Choirs – then awarded the choir their group fundraising runners-up award.

Said choir spokesman Roy Morris, who is at the wheel of the cyclists’ back-up transport: “We’re hoping to raise a similar amount for Breast Cancer Care and there will be more fundraisers taking place when we return.

“Just keeping our fingers crossed now for good weather.”

Donations can be made via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/landsendtowhitland