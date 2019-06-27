A Haverfordwest man has denied stealing from a Pembroke Dock store three times in one week.

Christopher John Brockway of Back Lane, Prentergast, pleaded not guilty to three charges of theft from a shop when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, June 25.

It is alleged that Brockway, 38, stole two Alexa speakers, worth £99.98 from B&M Bargains, Pembroke Dock, on January 25, and two Alexa speaker and two vacuum cleaners totalling £279.96 from the same shop on January 27.

Brockway is also accused of returning to the store on January 28 to steal a £89.99 Vax.

Magistrates accepted jurisdiction and listed a trial date for July 15.

Brockway was released on unconditional bail.