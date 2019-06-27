ARMED police were called to the Mount Estate last night (Wednesday, June 26).
There was a large police presence on the estate, starting at around 5pm.
Police were later seen entering a flat on Larch Road at around 7.30pm.
This story is updating.
ARMED police were called to the Mount Estate last night (Wednesday, June 26).
There was a large police presence on the estate, starting at around 5pm.
Police were later seen entering a flat on Larch Road at around 7.30pm.
This story is updating.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment