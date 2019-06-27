Aldi will be launching its food surplus scheme across its stores in South West Wales from the end of July, and is calling on local charities and foodbanks to register to receive regular donations.

The scheme and community engagement platform, is called Neighbourly.

Following a successful trial with Neighbourly in other parts of the UK, Aldi will be pairing up its stores across in Haverfordwest and Pembroke Dock with local good causes that will be able to collect surplus food, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, up to five days a week.

Last year, the supermarket donated two million meals to charities and expects to increase this by 50 per cent once all stores are donating.

Any local charities who are looking to partner up with an Aldi store should email aldi@neighbourly.com to apply.

Fritz Walleczek, Managing Director of Corporate Responsibility at Aldi UK, said: “We’re always looking for new ways to increase the amount of food we are able to donate, as a way to give back to the communities we serve and ensure that fresh, healthy food is accessible to everyone.

“We’re looking forward to launching our partnership with Neighbourly in our stores across south west Wales, which will enable us to redistribute even more surplus stock, whilst supporting good causes. We hope that lots of local charities will sign up to the initiative and get involved.”

Steve Butterworth, Neighbourly CEO, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Aldi on this programme and to help them realise their ambition to benefit those communities local to each and every one of their stores across the UK. Food surplus is a challenge Aldi is committed to playing its part to address. This approach is critical to ensure surplus food finds its way easily to the good causes supporting those communities that need it most.”

Aldi has pledged to reduce operational food waste by 50% by 2030 as part of the Friends of Champions 12.3 network. Aldi has redistributed surplus food since 2012, and is now partnering with Neighbourly to make sure that fresh, healthy food is available to the communities it serves.