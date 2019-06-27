SIX youths have been arrested after two people were attacked in Haverfordwest, leaving a man with a broken nose.

A group of youths attacked a 55-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman on Bridge Street, Haverfordwest, on Monday, June 24, at around 5.30pm.

The man suffered facial injuries including a broken nose. The woman was hit at the back of the head and had £200 stolen from her purse.

Police attended, took the male victim to hospital and swiftly arrested four youths. Two more were arrested the following day.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged with actual bodily harm and violent disorder.

A 15-year-old girl was arrested and charged with actual bodily harm and violent disorder.

They appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Courts on Wednesday, June 26. They were given stringent bail conditions – no contact with the victims or the co-accused, a town centre exclusion zone and a curfew.

A 17-year-old girl was arrested and charged with violent disorder and actual bodily harm. She is due to appear at youth court at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Courts on Friday, July 19.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, theft and robbery. He was bailed with conditions.

A 13-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, theft, robbery and using threatening and abusive behaviour in a public place. She was released on bail.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm and robbery. He was released under investigation.