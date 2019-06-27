Jacqueline Jones

Paris and Letterston

Her many friends in the county will be very saddened by the news that Pembrokeshire actress and singer Jacqueline Jones has died from the same disease which struck down her mother, Valerie, less than year before.

The 50-year-old mother of two, who was born in Haverfordwest and grew up in Letterston, was admitted to hospital in France, where she was living, after suffering serious headaches. She was diagnosed with glioblastoma, one of the most aggressive forms of brain cancer, and passed away just seven weeks later on May 28.

Valerie had also died from glioblastoma on June 7, 2018 after an 18-month ordeal during which Jacqueline returned many times to the family home at Loveston Cross, Kilgetty, to help nurse her mother.

Jacqueline’s early memories of Pembrokeshire revolved largely around playing with the cat at her mother’s Reynish family farm in Spittal and helping her father, Patrick Jones, the Liberal candidate for the constituency, on the campaign trail during the two 1974 elections. She often joked that she had been robbed of her sixth birthday party because of the October election that year.

Having stunned her farming family by declaring herself vegetarian at the age of 13 – she later became a vegan and passionate advocate of animal rights – Jacqueline left Fishguard County Secondary School at 16 in order to study drama at the Red Roofs Theatre School and the London Theatre School.

One of her first acting roles came during this time in an episode of Inspector Morse. During a two-year stay in New Zealand she collected Best Actress award for her role in My Cousin Rachel, had a stint on the popular soap Shortland Street and featured in the Ian Richardson film Savage Play, about the first Maori rugby team to tour Britain.

When she returned to London she made appearances in Casualty and The Bill and for the next 20 years also became a regular voice-over artist in the UK, Greece and France.

More important to her was music. Jacqueline learned how to sing in Pembrokeshire and wrote and recorded a number of songs, one of which, ‘Tomorrow’s Tears’, was played at her funeral.

She had recently begun writing again and was collaborating with musicians in Greece, France and the US when she died. She was a regular at Neil Young concerts and was a popular singer at various festivals; she said singing with Promise of the Real’s Lukas Nelson (son of Willie) was almost as good as duetting ‘A Fairytale of New York with Shane McGowan’ back in the 1990s.

Although she admitted she was the only woman in the history of Wales not to care about rugby, the game was to play a significant role in her life as she met and in 2001. married sports journalist Barney Spender. In spite of her indifference to the game, she always knew when Wales had beaten England

In early 2004, with two babies in tow, they packed up their house in London and drove to Athens in order to be there for the Olympics.

No flat, no job, just optimism and a sense of adventure, two virtues that underlined her life. They went for six months and stayed five years, just as the financial crisis was about to hit Greece, they moved to France where Jacqueline worked as as a tour guide while studying an Open University criminal psychology course.

She also managed to fit in some charity work, helping refugee children in Athens and travelling to India with Habitat for Humanity to help build houses.

Above all, she was an inspiring and much – loved wife and mother.

Occasionally acerbic, never boring and often hilarious, Jacqueline will be much missed by her many friends around the world.

Jacqueline is survived by her husband Barney, their daughter Sydney (17) and son Nathaniel (16), father Patrick and brother Owen.

The family has set up a Just Giving page to raise money in Jacqueline’s name for Brain Tumour research – justgiving.com/fundraising/jacquelinejones2019

Miss R M Vittle

Fishguard

The death of Miss Rosina Vittle of Wallis Crescent, Fishguard, occurred peacefully after a short illness on Friday, May 31, at St Teresa’s Rest Home, Fishguard. She was 89.

Rosina was the beloved sister of Hwyel, David and the late John; a loving sister-in-law to Cynthia, Pat and Bronwen; a much loved aunty of Mandy and Carl and Martyn and Angie; and a dear great aunty to Katie, Andrew, Samantha, Georgia, Megan and Charlie.

She will be sadly missed by her many friends and neighbours.

Rosina was born and educated in Fishguard before studying at Furzedown Teacher Training College, Streatham, London.

After a brief period of teaching in Cardiff, she returned to Fishguard, spending the remainder of her career as an infants school teacher at Fishguard National School and Fishguard Infants School.

A dedicated and highly respected teacher, Rosina was loved by both her colleagues and many pupils.

For many years, Rosina was a faithful member, organist and deacon at Hermon Baptist Church, Fishguard.

The funeral service took place on Friday, June 7, at Hermon Baptist Church, followed by interment at Hermon cemetery.

The service was conducted by Rev Martin Williams, assisted by Rev John Roberts and Rev Mary Davies. Apologies were received by Rev Menna Brown and Rev Geraint Morse.

The organist was Miss Helen Davies and the bearers were fellow deacons of Hermon Baptist Church.

A large gathering of friends, neighbours and former colleagues attended the funeral, showing the wide esteem, respect and affection in which Rosina was held.

Following the interment, tea and light refreshments were provided by the sisterhood of Hermon in the chapel vestry.

The principal mourners were: David and Cynthia Vittle (brother and sister-in-law); Pat Vittle (sister-in-law); Bronwen Rogers (brother’s partner); Mandy and Carl Mckenzie, and Martyn and Angie Vittle (nephews and nieces); Katie, Andrew and Samantha Mckenzie, and Georgia Vittle (great nephew and nieces).

Unable to be present were Hywel Vittle (brother) and Megan and Charlie Vittle (great niece and nephew).

There were family flowers only.

The funeral arrangements were carried out by Paul Jenkins and Sons funeral directors, Fishguard.

Mr L D Shapcott

Pembroke Dock

MR Leonard Desmond Shapcott, of Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, died at South Pembrokeshire Hospital, on June 3, 2019, aged 86.

A native of Pembroke Dock, Mr Shapcott worked as a shipwright in the town’s dockyard.

He was involved in Pembroke Dock Community Hall and played short mat bowls at St John`s Church.

He had previously played in the Town Band and was a member of the Pembrokeshire Begonia and Fuchsia Society.

Family left to mourn are Sylvia Shapcott, wife; Margaret, daughter; son, David and his wife Tracey; grandson Rhys and their families as well as Rhona Evans, cousin, husband, Bernie and family.

The funeral service was held on Thursday, June 13, at St John`s Church, Pembroke Dock followed by interment at Llanion Cemetery.

Rev Alex Grace officiated at the service. The bearers were staff of EC Thomas & Son.

Donations if so desired, for The Sunderland Ward, South Pembrokeshire Hospital, Pembroke Dock, can be sent c/o EC Thomas & Son, Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth. SA67 8QH and 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS.

Mrs M Smith

Tavernspite

MRS Mair Smith of Tavernspite died on May 12, at the age of 89, at Ridgeway Care Home, Llawhaden.

Mrs Smith was said to be an inspiration for all, fighting a long illness with great determination and humour to the end.

Mair was a devoted wife of the late John. Family left to mourn are Joy, Jacqueline and Julie, daughters and son-in-law Gareth; grandchildren and great grandchildren, Geraint, Hugh, Emma, Alex and Millie; Mrs C Smith, sister -in-law; Mr W Beynon, brother-in-law and cousins, nephews and nieces too numerous to mention.

The funeral took place at St. Peter’s Church, Lampeter Velfrey on Friday, May 24.

Family flowers were from Julie, Joy, Jaqueline and Gareth; Geraint, Hugh, Emma, Alex and Millie.

A large congregation attended. The bearers were close family; Gareth, Geraint, Ronnie and Alex

Officiating Clergy at the funeral service were Rev Huw Davies assisted by Rev Kingsley Taylor and Rev Nigel Griffin.

The organist was Chancellor MGR Morris

Donations, if so desired, for Ridgeway Care Home Residents’ Fund can be sent c/o E.C. Thomas & Son, Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth. SA67 8QH and 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS.