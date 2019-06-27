TURNING 60 has not slowed down one local lady, who has managed to cycle 150 miles a month for charity.

Elizabeth Hathway, from Angle decided that she wanted to do something different and raise money for charity.

Initially Elizabeth wanted to cycle a minimum of 50 miles per month; for 12 months.

As the months went on her physical and mental health improved and she started to do more and more, hitting 900 miles earlier this month – the equivalent of cycling from Angle to Edinburgh and back.

Elizabeth has so far supported British Heart Foundation, Angle RNLI, Meningitis and now Paul Sartori Hospice at Home.

Elizabeth chose to support Paul Sartori throughout May by cycling 252 miles, as the charity had supported her family back in 2004.

“Paul Sartori helped my father live at home in the last weeks of his life, surrounded by his family and friends,” she said.

“They lent us equipment (bed, wheel chair, commode etc,) nurses came in at night to let us get some sleep as my father didn’t like being alone in the last days, I and my family will be forever grateful to the foundation for all their help and support.”

Elizabeth has tremendous determination, over the last 10 years her health has not been the best.

She suffered two heart attacks, has arthritis in her ankles, knees, shoulder and neck, and is waiting for a knee operation.

Elizabeth raised £100 for Paul Sartori Hospice at Home charity.

Previous to this challenge Elizabeth joined slimming world, lost four stone in weight and then took up cycling again.

“It is through the generosity of local people that organise these fundraisers that we can continue to provide this much needed service for anyone in the later stages of any life limiting illness.

“The services are available free of charge, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year,” Said Laura Hugman, Clinical Team Manager at Paul Sartori Hospice at Home.

Paul Sartori Hospice at Home provides a range of services to Pembrokeshire people living in the final stages of a life-limiting illness, including home nursing care, equipment loan, complementary therapy, bereavement and counselling support, clinical nurse specialist in palliative care, physiotherapy, advance care planning and training.

The services provided by the Paul Sartori Hospice at Home enable people in the later stages of any life-limiting illness to be cared for and to die at home with dignity, independence, pain free and surrounded by those they hold most dear, if that is their wish.

Further information on the charity and its services can be obtained by visiting their website paulsartori.org, or by phoning 01437 763223.