THE writing is on the wall for a well-known Pembrokeshire building – and its occupants couldn’t be happier.

The iconic image of legs that adorned the Span Arts headquarters in Narberth has been given a long-awaited sit-down.

A new-look mural has now updated the appearance of the building, with a striking text-based display playing on Welsh and English words, language and storytelling.

It was created by Welsh artist Grant Radford following an appeal by the innovative arts organisation, which had received funding for the façade face-lift.

Said Span Arts director, Kathryn Lambert: “We are really excited to have this new, bold and colourful mural on the Span Arts building and hope that it begins to tell the story of the impact behind our work as a community arts charity and our vision to improve the quality of life in Pembrokeshire through the arts."

The words for the mural were selected from feedback from audiences and participants on what Span Arts does, and the vowels have been edited to encourage people to take a second look at the building and use their imagination to identify the text.

Port Talbot-born Grant created the mural using a vinyl stencil technique. Each word was meticulously stuck to the wall, all other gaps were blocked out with paper and the stencil was sprayed with acrylic spray paint. Once the paint was dry, the stencil was removed to reveal a crisp and bold finish.

One of the project volunteers was Ellie, who wants to become a practicing artist. She said: “It’s been interesting; the process has helped me learn how to create my own murals, and hopefully in the future I can apply this into my own career.”

*The project was funded by the Welsh Government’s Community Facilities Programme and the Arts Council of Wales.