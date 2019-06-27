Missing appointments led to a teenager returning to the dock.

Libby King, formerly of Cardigan, now of Hill Street, Haverfordwest, appeared from custody at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, June 25.

King, 19, admitted failing to comply with a 12-month community order made by magistrates on September 19, by failing to attend two appointments in May.

Tom Lloyd, defending, said King had not received correspondence about the appointments after moving out of the Cardigan area.

“Since moving to Haverfordwest she has not committed any further offences. By all accounts she has been doing well since moving away from Cardigan.

“She is willing to re-engage and understands the importance of doing so.”

Magistrates, acknowledged that this was King’s first breach and imposed five additional rehabilitation activity requirement days. They ordered her to pay £85 costs.