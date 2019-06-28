ALL Haverfordwest High VC students and staff will be based in a temporary 'mobile village' school by the first week in November, it is hoped.

Students will be moved while a new school for all students is built on the Prendergast (former Sir Thomas Picton) site.

On Monday (July 1) Cabinet is recommended to agree that the supply, installation and rental of the mobile village is awarded to Portakabin Ltd.

Portakabin is now the proposed contractor following the unexpected withdrawal last month of SIBCAS Ltd.

The mobile village will be located on the Portfield (former Tasker Milward) site by week commencing November 4, with work on the new school build at the Prendergast site commencing shortly afterwards.

Councillor Phil Baker, Cabinet Member for Planning and Infrastructure, said that while the withdrawal of SIBCAS Ltd had been unfortunate and slightly delayed the installation of the mobile village, the important factor was that everyone had worked hard to ensure that the overall programme for the delivery of the scheme remained on time.