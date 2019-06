POLICE are appealing for information following damage to metal gates on Pembroke Road, Pembroke Dock.

Unknown people have graffitied the gates using permanent marker pen.

A police spokesman said the damage occurred sometime in June.

If you have any information about the graffiti or saw the incident, please contact PC 1163 Furnival at Pembroke dock police station on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.