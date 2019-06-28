A MOTORIST who found a young woman near death in the middle of a quiet country road has said he hopes she is safe after resuscitating her.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, was driving along a B-road between Llawhaden and Gelli at 10.30pm on Tuesday, June 18 when he stopped because he saw something in the road ahead of him.

“I came around the corner pretty slowly and there was something in the road. I couldn’t go on so I got out and saw that it was the body of a young woman lying on her face,” he said.

The man tried the pulse of the teenage girl and checked her breathing, but could find no signs of either, so he rang 999.

He was told the nearest available ambulance was 45 minutes away, and the call operator instructed him as he performed CPR.

“I was probably doing that for half an hour before I got some signs of life,” he said.

The girl then began to spasm as signs of life returned to her body, and soon after a police officer arrived from Fishguard.

The fire service and an ambulance arrived after the police officer, and the girl was taken to Glangwili Hospital for treatment by paramedics.

The man who had found her then left for his home in north Pembrokeshire, arriving back at 2am in the morning.

The man said to was appalling to have found a child in such a terrible state and wanted to know more about how she ended up in this condition and what had led her to be there in the road.

“When you save someone’s life it is your responsibility forever,” he said.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said the force had received “a report of a young woman lying unresponsive on the road between Llawhaden and Gelli around 10.55pm on Tuesday, June 18.

“A member of the public administered CPR until ambulance attended.

“She regained consciousness and was checked over by paramedics.

“Nothing suspicious had occurred and no further police action was required,” they added.

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said paramedics were called to the back road at 11.06pm “to reports of a person lying on the floor in the middle of the road after having being hit by a vehicle near Llawhaden.”

They added: “We responded with two rapid response vehicles and one ambulance and we were supported by the police, and fire and rescue services. One patient was transported by road ambulance to Glangwili Hospital, Carmarthen.”