A man accused of ending the career of a Haverfordwest County player with a single punch has a previous conviction for a "mirror image" offence of violence, it was revealed today (Friday).

Steven Dockerty, aged 27, tried to argue self defence in that case too, a jury at Swansea crown court was told.

Dockerty, of Freemans View, Merlins Bridge, admits punching Kristian Speake to his face once during an incident in Priory Avenue, Haverfordwest.

But Dockerty argues he was entitled to because Mr Speake approached him aggressively and he thought he was about to be assaulted.

Mr Speake fell backwards and hit his head on the road causing brain damage.

Judge Peter Heywood, in his summing up address, said it was accepted that in 2015 Dockerty, who described himself as a trainee boxer, was fined for an offence of battery.

"The prosecution say that shows a tendency to act aggressively.

"He said, at first, that he had acted in self defence. After receiving legal advice he abandoned that and pleaded guilty.

"The prosecution say this was a mirror image of how he behaved that night (of the punch to Mr Speake)."

Judge Heywood told the jury that the earlier violence did not prove he acted unlawfully on this occasion.

Dockerty accepted, said the judge, that after punching Mr Speake he lied about what had happened and claimed he had simply fallen over.

"He said he lied out of sheer panic after seeing Mr Speake lying in the road unconscious."

Judge Heywood said that if the jury accepted that, and concluded that Dockerty believed or may have believed that he was under threat of assault, then he was entitled to be found not guilty.

Judge Heywood described Mr Speake as a talented footballer who suffered such serious injuries that he could no longer take part in contact sports.

Dockerty denies inflicting grievous bodily harm.

UPDATED STORY WITH VERDICT HERE.